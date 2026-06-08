What One-Party Rule Has Meant for Texas | On The Ground With Joe Trippi & Quorum Report's Harvey Kronberg

Since 1998 – yes, nearly three decades – Texas has been under one-party rule. And Republicans who have controlled the state for almost thirty years certainly feel entitled to keeping their power.

Harvey Kronberg, who publishes Quorum Report, one of the definitive publications about Texas politics, has been covering the Lone Star state for years. With the primaries now in the rearview, Kronberg spoke with Joe Trippi for another edition of On The Ground about the latest polling and why Democrats have a good shot at toppling some Republicans this year.

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And will the redistricting efforts in the state pushed by Donald Trump backfire? Check out this latest episode of On The Ground with Joe Trippi and guest Harvey Kronberg of Quorum Report, now on Lincoln Square.