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Trump's Iran Peace Deal Is Crumbling | The Weekly Assignment with Blue Missouri's Jess Piper

Plus: How Democrats are working to flip rural seats in deep red Missouri.
Susan J. Demas's avatar
Sam Osterhout's avatar
Jess Piper's avatar
Susan J. Demas, Sam Osterhout, and Jess Piper
Jun 22, 2026

Trump is once again threatening Iran, further muddling peace negotiations — and leaving his Vice President defending his actions in the press.

Meanwhile, decades of Republican control in rural states have led to struggling schools, rural hospital closures, and policies hurting lower-income residents. Jess Piper, Executive Director of Blue Missouri and author of The View From Rural Missouri on Substack, knows the struggles that Democrats have to break through in rural areas like hers.

Connecting the dots — you are struggling because we’ve only elected Republicans — is the key challenge this year. Her organization is doing the work.

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Also, check out some of the shows we have for you this week. There’s lots to talk about, and here at Lincoln Square, we get into the weeds with experts who know what they’re talking about.

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And don’t forget this week’s Weekly Assignment: Let your U.S. Senator know you expect them to vote NO on Todd Blanche’s confirmation at Attorney General.


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