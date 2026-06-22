Trump's Iran Peace Deal Is Crumbling | The Weekly Assignment with Blue Missouri's Jess Piper

Trump is once again threatening Iran, further muddling peace negotiations — and leaving his Vice President defending his actions in the press.

Meanwhile, decades of Republican control in rural states have led to struggling schools, rural hospital closures, and policies hurting lower-income residents. Jess Piper, Executive Director of Blue Missouri and author of The View From Rural Missouri on Substack, knows the struggles that Democrats have to break through in rural areas like hers.

Connecting the dots — you are struggling because we’ve only elected Republicans — is the key challenge this year. Her organization is doing the work.

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Also, check out some of the shows we have for you this week. There’s lots to talk about, and here at Lincoln Square, we get into the weeds with experts who know what they’re talking about.

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And don’t forget this week’s Weekly Assignment: Let your U.S. Senator know you expect them to vote NO on Todd Blanche’s confirmation at Attorney General.





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