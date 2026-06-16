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Trump's Iran 'Deal,' Explained | Sen. Mark Warner Joins The Frank Figliuzzi Show

Getting out of this war is important. But on what terms? The Ranking Member on the Senate Intelligence Committee breaks it all down.
Frank Figliuzzi's avatar
Frank Figliuzzi
Jun 16, 2026

The outline of a deal with Iran emerged over the weekend, but Senator Mark Warner (D-Va.) remains skeptical. Why wouldn’t he? Trump has claimed nearly 40 times over the duration of the war that we have achieved or are near to achieving peace with Iran.

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It’s just never true. This time certainly may be different, but the shape of the agreement is different, too. If reporting is true, the terms essentially represent a total victory for Iran. They get hundreds of billions of dollars, they get massive sanctions relief, and they get to sell oil wherever they want.

What do we get? Well … we get to go back to the way things were before we attacked them. That might be an oversimplification, and the details have yet to be revealed, but at this point any exit from this disaster would be preferable to another endless war that we cannot possibly win.

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"America first has become America alone. We don't want or need anybody's help. And it's hurting us." ~ Sen. Warner

Frank welcomed the Senator to discuss Iran, the latest in the DNI drama, and how we can’t overlook the incredible levels of corruption coming out of this White House.

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