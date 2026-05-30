Trump's Election Strategy: Deceive, Disrupt, & Deny | It's The Democracy, Stupid with Edwin Eisendrath & Ben Berwick, Protect Democracy

Donald Trump has been in a tailspin in polling, with even some of his own base turning on him. And as much as he tries to publicly ignore his tanking numbers, he seems to understand, in private, that he’s quite unpopular.

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But instead of trying to win the support of the American people, Trump has decided to do whatever he can to suppress the vote and rig the coming midterm elections.

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Ben Berwick is the Acting Chief Impact Officer with Protect Democracy, where he works on ways to fight back against the attacks on free and fair elections. He joins Edwin Eisendrath on It’s The Democracy, Stupid to explain the three D’s Protect Democracy describes as Trump’s plan for the elections: Deceive, Disrupt, and Deny.

Find out the warning signs on the latest edition of It’s The Democracy, Stupid here on Lincoln Square. And sign up for Protect Democracy’s newsletter to find out more on what you can do to help.

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