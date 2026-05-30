Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Trump's Election Strategy: Deceive, Disrupt, & Deny | It's The Democracy, Stupid with Edwin Eisendrath & Ben Berwick, Protect Democracy

Trump is trying to rig the game. He's using the full power of the federal government to hold on to power—without actually winning it from the voters.
Edwin Eisendrath's avatar
Ben Berwick's avatar
Edwin Eisendrath and Ben Berwick
May 30, 2026

Donald Trump has been in a tailspin in polling, with even some of his own base turning on him. And as much as he tries to publicly ignore his tanking numbers, he seems to understand, in private, that he’s quite unpopular.

Share

But instead of trying to win the support of the American people, Trump has decided to do whatever he can to suppress the vote and rig the coming midterm elections.

Give to Lincoln Square

Ben Berwick is the Acting Chief Impact Officer with Protect Democracy, where he works on ways to fight back against the attacks on free and fair elections. He joins Edwin Eisendrath on It’s The Democracy, Stupid to explain the three D’s Protect Democracy describes as Trump’s plan for the elections: Deceive, Disrupt, and Deny.

Find out the warning signs on the latest edition of It’s The Democracy, Stupid here on Lincoln Square. And sign up for Protect Democracy’s newsletter to find out more on what you can do to help.

If you can keep it
In 1787, Benjamin Franklin was asked: what kind of government have you created? He answered, "a republic — if you can keep it." From Protect Democracy, a nonpartisan, nonprofit group working to prevent authoritarianism.
By Protect Democracy

Shop now. Sale ends soon!

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Resolute Square PBC d/b/a Lincoln Square · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture