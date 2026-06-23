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Trump's Creating Narratives Now so He Can Take the Election Later | Juliette Kayyem Joins The Frank Figliuzzi Show

Trump's plans for election protection looks more and more like extortion when you unpack it.
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Juliette Kayyem's avatar
Frank Figliuzzi and Juliette Kayyem
Jun 23, 2026

Donald Trump is out with another threat disguised as an election protection measure in another attempt to steal the midterms this November as his polling continues to tank. The Trump Administration has announced it’s planning to withhold Department of Homeland Security funding to states unless they overhaul their election practices. This should send red flags up across the country.

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Juliette Kayyem has an extensive work in the national security field, serving as President Obama’s Assistant Secretary at the Department of Homeland Security and as Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick’s Homeland Security Advisor. She joined Frank Figliuzzi today on Lincoln Square to explain how DHS works with its partners in the states by issuing these grants. And she knocks the Administration for trying to gaslight us into thinking elections aren’t secure.

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Jump into this extremely insightful conversation on the security issues with Trump’s attempts to meddle in our election process on The Frank Figliuzzi Show, right here on Lincoln Square.

And be sure to check out Juliette’s new Substack, appropriately called Early Warning.

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