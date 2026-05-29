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Trump Polling Disasters in Texas & Maine | Behind the Numbers with Rick & Andrew Wilson

The midterms are approaching fast, but Trump isn't doing anything to boost his numbers.
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Andrew Wilson's avatar
Rick Wilson and Andrew Wilson
May 29, 2026
∙ Paid

Rick Wilson and Andrew Wilson are back with the latest polling from Trumpworld, including the latest numbers from Texas and Maine — home of two must-win Senate seats for the GOP — and elsewhere. But they don’t just bring you the numbers — they bring context.

This week, the context looks really bad for Trump. But he’s got a plan!

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I didn’t say it was a very good plan.

Andrew thinks Trump’s approval will never be above 40% again, and it’s hard to imagine a scenario in which he’s wrong. Even what would be a huge boost in a normal world — the 250th anniversary of the founding of our country — will be mishandled, reminding Americans that Trump is a chaos agent and doesn’t care about real-world problems.

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