Trump Gets a Bronx Welcome | Edwin Eisendrath & Susan Demas LIVE

Trump Steaks. Trump Airlines. The Eastern Conference Champion New York Knicks’ winning streak. That’s right, folks, everything Donald Trump touches dies.

Susan J. Demas and Edwin Eisendrath, host of It’s The Democracy, Stupid on Lincoln Square, look at the less than warm welcome Donald Trump received from those attending last nights Game 3 of the NBA Championship. And after 27 years of waiting for this occasion, Knicks fans had every right to be angry. Trump’s presence shut down streets, canceled watch parties, and brought nothing but long lines and delays, all so he could fall asleep by halftime.

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Join Susan and Edwin for their latest analysis and why last night’s events are a metaphor for the Trump presidency, where everything he touches, like America’s 250th Anniversary, turns to ruin.