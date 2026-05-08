Trump & MAGA Hit the Polling Danger Zone | Behind the Numbers with Rick & Andrew Wilson

If the latest polling is any indication of what we could see this November, then the latest batch is screaming change election. Rick and Andrew Wilson bring you Behind the Numbers here on Lincoln Square and take a look at stats on a topic like Direction of the Country. And … things are not great.

As they explain, when you have a 10-point gap on an item like this, it spells trouble for the party in charge. Donald Trump is looking at a nearly 30-point gap.

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And of the latest on Donald Trump’s approval?

“Being below 40% approval, that is your career over. Completely ended. You don’t bounce back from below this approval.” That’s Andrew’s assessment.

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