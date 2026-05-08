Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Lincoln Square

Trump & MAGA Hit the Polling Danger Zone | Behind the Numbers with Rick & Andrew Wilson

"This is the kind of approval that Americans reserve for Stalin, Saddam, like the worst kinds!"
Rick Wilson's avatar
Andrew Wilson's avatar
Rick Wilson and Andrew Wilson
May 08, 2026
∙ Paid

If the latest polling is any indication of what we could see this November, then the latest batch is screaming change election. Rick and Andrew Wilson bring you Behind the Numbers here on Lincoln Square and take a look at stats on a topic like Direction of the Country. And … things are not great.

As they explain, when you have a 10-point gap on an item like this, it spells trouble for the party in charge. Donald Trump is looking at a nearly 30-point gap.

Share

And of the latest on Donald Trump’s approval?

“Being below 40% approval, that is your career over. Completely ended. You don’t bounce back from below this approval.” That’s Andrew’s assessment.

Give to Lincoln Square

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Resolute Square PBC d/b/a Lincoln Square · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture