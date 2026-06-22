The White Christian Nationalist Takeover of Battle Ground, WA | Unholy Ground with Andra Watkins & Sam Osterhout

White Christian nationalists are turning into white Christian localists, aiming their efforts at small towns and communities in an effort to “govern non-believers.” It’s happening in Washington, Idaho, Arkansas, Tennessee ... I could go on.

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The playbook is essentially the same: buy up property — commercial and residential — install white Christian nationalist allies, and inundate local politics. In some cases, the communities are built from the ground up. Homes are built as planned communities or clubs exclusively for white Christians.

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It sounds like a problem for someone else’s community, but it’s not. The snowball is already formed, and it’s barreling down the mountain. Your community could be in its path.