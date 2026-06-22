Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Lincoln Square

The White Christian Nationalist Takeover of Battle Ground, WA | Unholy Ground with Andra Watkins & Sam Osterhout

Your local government could be their next target.
Andra Watkins's avatar
Sam Osterhout's avatar
Andra Watkins and Sam Osterhout
Jun 22, 2026
∙ Paid

White Christian nationalists are turning into white Christian localists, aiming their efforts at small towns and communities in an effort to “govern non-believers.” It’s happening in Washington, Idaho, Arkansas, Tennessee ... I could go on.

Share

The playbook is essentially the same: buy up property — commercial and residential — install white Christian nationalist allies, and inundate local politics. In some cases, the communities are built from the ground up. Homes are built as planned communities or clubs exclusively for white Christians.

Give to Lincoln Square

It sounds like a problem for someone else’s community, but it’s not. The snowball is already formed, and it’s barreling down the mountain. Your community could be in its path.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Lincoln Square to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2026 Resolute Square PBC d/b/a Lincoln Square · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture