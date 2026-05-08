The Republican Plan to Steal Your Vote | The Revolution with Michael Fanone & Maya May

Protestors are at the state Capitol in Tennessee. The Alabama GOP scrambled to push through a previously illegal redistricting during a tornado. The Supreme Court has gutted the Voting Rights Act.

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Republicans are scrambling to stop you from voting, ESPECIALLY if you are a voter of color. This effort is being called the new Jim Crow for a reason. Black representation is very quickly being eroded under the banner of “partisan” redistricting. In other words, it doesn’t matter if black voters lose the ability to elect the representation of their choice — Republicans are only doing this because they’re power hungry (not racist).

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In normal times, a political party that is worried about an electoral rout would moderate their policies, or else try to dress them up in fancy clothes (lipstick on a pig, etc). But this MAGA Republican party refuses to dump its potentially catastrophic ideas, and to counter possible losses in the midterms, they are just…you know…not gonna let Democrats vote.

Or something like that.

And if that doesn’t work, Acting AG Todd Blanche thinks it might be great if ICE showed up at the polls.

All of this is to say that a show like The Revolution has a purpose beyond breaking down the harrowing news of the day. Michael and Maya make the stakes crystal clear, make a little space for anger (justified, of course), and then move on to solutions. A revolution isn’t just about tearing down the old guard or holding the fascists to account. It’s also about building up a system that is more just and fair.

We have to do both.