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The Mega Church to MAGA Pipeline | The Tim & April Show

Mega Churches are usually built around a charismatic leader. The MAGA movement has been successful in exploiting that.
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Lincoln Square, Tim Whitaker, April Ajoy, and The New Evangelicals
May 07, 2026

Tim Whitaker is the founder of The New Evangelicals, and April Ajoy is the author of Star Spangled Jesus: Leaving Christian Nationalism And Finding True Faith.

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In a perfect world, there would be a separation between church and state. In the MAGA world, there really is no division, with religious leaders in the evangelical movement essentially dubbing Donald Trump as the anointed one.

On The Tim & April Show, Tim Whitaker and April Ajoy expose the culture that has led Mega Churches to align themselves with right-wing politics and why they’ve cozied up to Donald Trump — despite the harm he inflicts on congregations with his policies.

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