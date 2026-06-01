Taking on Trump's Slush Fund — and Winning | Democracy Forward's Skye Perryman Joins The Weekly Assignment

Donald Trump continues to exploit norms and institutions in hopes of enriching his allies and wearing us down. While big law firms, universities, and media companies have capitulated, there are people and organizations that haven’t backed down from the fight.

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Skye Perryman, President and CEO with Democracy Forward, swung by The Weekly Assignment with Susan J. Demas and Sam Osterhout to talk about the group’s latest victory in court. Late last week, Trump’s $1.776 billion slush fund was halted due to a lawsuit launched by Democracy Forward and others until more is known about how this alleged “Anti-Weaponization” fund would work within the government.

Catch up with Skye Perryman’s assessment of the case — and why she says, “don’t blink” when it comes to bringing challenges against this White House.

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Plus, Susan and Sam discuss Trump’s recent physical diagnosis and why the media shouldn’t just swallow the official word about his health when we’re clearly seeing a decline in real time. Don’t miss this edition of The Weekly Assignment.

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