NY Dem Primaries: Moderates vs. Progressives | First Draft with Susan J. Demas & Audrey Kemp, COURIER New York

“My mayor is Muslim! My bagel’s Jewish! My Christian Dior! Knicks in four!” has been the battle cry of New Yorkers in recent weeks. And who could blame them, with the momentum behind New York Knicks and their intense fanbase during the NBA championship series, leading them to take it in five games.

And despite Donald Trump jinxing their shot for that “win in four” by showing up to one of the games, New York is still in a celebratory mood, according to Audrey Kemp, political correspondent with COURIER New York.

Audrey returned to First Draft with Susan J. Demas to preview the Empire State’s June 23 primary, highlighting several competitive congressional races with well-known candidates like Jack Schlossberg, Brad Lander, Rep. Dan Goldman, and George Conway that could shape the future of politics in New York.

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