Kingdom Citizenship, Explained | Unholy Ground with Andra Watkins & Sam Osterhout

“Kingdom Citizenship” sounds like a banal phrase on a church poster, or something you’d see on a billboard for a mega-church in Florida. And, well, you probably would see it in those places.

Share

But if you’re a fan of Unholy Ground and you’ve kept up with the work of Andra Watkins, you know that something much darker lies beneath those two words.

Give to Lincoln Square

In this episode, Sam and Andra connect the dots between that phrase, the erasure of our democracy, and a future with no borders and total surveillance, where, as Andra puts it, “whoever owns the surveillance infrastructure will be the one true god.”