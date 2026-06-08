Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Lincoln Square

Kingdom Citizenship, Explained | Unholy Ground with Andra Watkins & Sam Osterhout

When Christian nationalism merges with the surveillance state, we're all in trouble.
Andra Watkins's avatar
Sam Osterhout's avatar
Andra Watkins and Sam Osterhout
Jun 08, 2026
∙ Paid

“Kingdom Citizenship” sounds like a banal phrase on a church poster, or something you’d see on a billboard for a mega-church in Florida. And, well, you probably would see it in those places.

Share

But if you’re a fan of Unholy Ground and you’ve kept up with the work of Andra Watkins, you know that something much darker lies beneath those two words.

Give to Lincoln Square

In this episode, Sam and Andra connect the dots between that phrase, the erasure of our democracy, and a future with no borders and total surveillance, where, as Andra puts it, “whoever owns the surveillance infrastructure will be the one true god.”

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Resolute Square PBC d/b/a Lincoln Square · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture