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How Trump Won his Cage Match with the GOP | The Weekly Assignment with The Lincoln Project's Jeff Timmer

A recording from Lincoln Square's live video
Susan J. Demas's avatar
Sam Osterhout's avatar
Jeff Timmer's avatar
Susan J. Demas, Sam Osterhout, and Jeff Timmer
Jun 08, 2026

Trump has done a lot of bad things — the grift, the racism, the xenophobia, the hatred — but something he's done that will need to be wrung out as soon as possible is the subversion of what it means to serve.

There was a time when we could disagree on taxation levels, or how to approach infrastructure or safety net spending, and then shake hands and have a drink with each other. There was a time when a loss at the polls meant a reevaluation of message and policy.

But service means something different to MAGA now. It means self-service. It means service to Dear Leader. It means that anyone — or anything — that gets in your way is fundamentally evil and should be destroyed.

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Former Republican strategist Jeff Timmer joins The Weekly Assignment to talk about a friend he and Susan had in common, former Republican Congressman Joe Schwarz, a surgeon, Vietnam veteran, CIA spy, and longtime public servant. Dr. Schwarz’s funeral this weekend reminded them what it means to serve, and why America is still worth fighting for.

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Plus, they take on Trump's epic meltdown on Meet the Press over the weekend.

MORE GREAT LINCOLN SQUARE SHOWS AHEAD THIS WEEK:

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