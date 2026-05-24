How to Stop a Lawless Supreme Court | It's The Democracy, Stupid with Edwin Eisendrath & Talking Points Memo's Kate Riga

The right-wing Supreme Court has been on a tear in recent years, reversing landmark laws and protections for the American people. They overturned Roe with the Dobbs decision in 2022 and most recently dismantled the Voting Rights Act with its Callais decision.

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In response to these unprecedented threats to our Constitutional Rights, we need to talk about what it would take to expand the court. Our democracy is at stake.

Kate Riga covers the Supreme Court for Talking Points Memo and has provided essential reporting on the gerrymandering fight. She joined Edwin Eisendrath on It’s The Democracy, Stupid to talk about several ideas for court reform — and exactly how these policies could be enacted.

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Don’t miss this critical episode and let us know in the comments what other court reforms you think we need.

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