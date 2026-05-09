How RFK Jr.'s Making Us Sick this Week | It's the End! (of the Week ...)

Good news! You’re probably gonna find great deals on cruises in the coming days! Bad news: a potentially pandemic-level virus has broken out … on a cruise.

The Hantavirus cruise story is probably the best way to describe this week. It’s been a long, dark week both at sea and in our politics.

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Trump continues to insist that he holds all the cards in the war excursion mini-war with Iran, despite evidence to the exact opposite. On May 5th, Trump abruptly hit pause on "Project Freedom,” which had been going strong since … [checks notes] …May 3rd. We learned that Saudi Arabia had revoked our use of Prince Sultan Airbase and Saudi airspace.

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But don’t worry — Trump has a single-page “memorandum of understanding” with 14 points that will end the war. Oh, and he’s also posting garbage like this image in his all-night social media binges.

Meanwhile, Republicans in red states like Tennessee and Alabama are frantically redistricting to ensure that Democrats will not win a single seat in their state. A side bonus for MAGA: the move disenfranchises black voters.

But don’t worry — the Supreme Court says that’s okay.