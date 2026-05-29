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How Project 2025 Is Reshaping America | The Revolution with Michael Fanone & Maya May, & The Atlantic's David Graham

Trump pretended he didn't know anything about Project 2025 on the campaign trail. But his administration has been enacting its agenda at lightning speed.
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Michael Fanone and Maya May
May 29, 2026
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When news of the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 hit during the 2024 presidential campaign, it landed with a thud. Either people didn’t believe it could be real or they just weren’t paying attention (or a little of both).

But the white Christian nationalist framework was written by many of the same characters who now populate the upper tiers of the Trump administration. Their goal is fairly straightforward: remake America into a white Christian nation by any means necessary.

Administrators like Budget Director Russell Vought have the organizational knowledge to make huge gains towards this goal. Years after its release, more of us are waking up to the reality that Project 2025 has worked its way into our system, and it’s going to take an extraordinary effort to get it out.

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Michael Fanone and Maya May welcomed The Atlantic’s David Graham to talk through his new book, The Project: How Project 2025 is Reshaping America.

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