How Can James Talarico Win in Texas? | On the Ground with Joe Trippi & The Texas Tribune's Jasper Scherer

For decades, Texas has always been a blue mirage for Democrats. However they’ve tried to chip away at the conservative status quo in the Lone Star State, they’ve always fallen short at the finish line.

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In the final episode of On the Ground from the Lone Star State, Joe Trippi welcomed Jasper Scherer from the Texas Tribune. Scherer discussed the optimism stirring in Texas Dems.

But is that optimism enough to get someone like James Talarico, the Democratic U.S. Senate nominee who’s up against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton? Or will he suffer the same fate as previous promising candidates like Beto O’Rourke and Colin Allred?