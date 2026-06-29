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Honoring Slain Journalist Jamal Khashoggi with His Widow, Hanan Elatr Khashoggi | History of the Present

A widow’s plea for justice after the disappearance and assassination of the Washington Post columnist in 2018 in Saudi Arabia.
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Jun 29, 2026

Jamal Khashoggi was a prominent Washington Post columnist with a deep love for his native country, Saudi Arabia. In the years leading up to his death, he was heavily critical of the leadership of the country he once adored.

Because of these criticisms, he was targeted by the Crown Prince and brutally assassinated during Donald Trump’s first term.

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Hanan Elatr Khashoggi, his widow, reflects on her husband’s life and death eight years after his killing by Saudi agents, describing him as a devout, reform-minded patriot who loved Saudi Arabia even as he pushed for greater freedom and tolerance there. She highlights his life’s work with Brian Daitzman now on History Of The Present.

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