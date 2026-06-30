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Don't Let SCOTUS Off the Hook | Susan Demas & Edwin Eisendrath

Is the Roberts Court worse than the Taney Court? We make the case.
Edwin Eisendrath's avatar
Susan J. Demas's avatar
Edwin Eisendrath and Susan J. Demas
Jun 30, 2026

Susan J. Demas and Edwin Eisendrath examine the series of recent Supreme Court decisions that significantly expand executive power to help Trump, along with weakening protections for voting rights and immigrants. And although they talked on Monday, Susan and Edwin correctly predicted Tuesday’s birthright citizenship ruling — and agreed it didn’t absolve the Roberts Court for its many horrendous decisions.

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Breaking Down the Historic Damage of Two SCOTUS Rulings

Edwin Eisendrath
·
Jun 30
Breaking Down the Historic Damage of Two SCOTUS Rulings

Edwin Eisendrath hosts It’s the Democracy, Stupid on Lincoln Square and WCPT820 AM/Heartland Signal. He’s the former CEO of the Chicago Sun-Times, a long-time management consultant, a former Chicago Alderman, HUD Regional Administrator and teacher in Chicago’s public schools. Subscribe to his

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In between the gloom courtesy of the far-right court and Trump’s hyperpartisan Great American State Fair, Susan and Edwin took time to contrast that with the joy of Pride events in New York, Chicago, Minneapolis, and other cities across the nation. These events show that what makes America great is the people and the importance of staying connected.

Join Susan and Edwin for this open and honest discussion of America’s history and where we need to go from here.

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