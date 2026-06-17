Democrats Need to Lock in & Listen to Voters | The Strategy Session with Dean Obeidallah, Max Burns, & Joel Payne

In a shocking development, one of Donald Trump’s vanity projects completely failed. Yes, the swimming pool blue Reflecting Pool already turned algae green within a week. And we’ve learned that taxpayers will, in fact, be on the hook for his coveted White House ballroom.

But as he continues to make these self-serving projects his primary focus, Trump remains disconnected to people still suffering from his blunder with Iran and failed domestic policies.

Max Burns hops in the driver seat for this latest edition of Strategy Session and talks shop with SiriusXM Progress host Dean Obeidallah, who also writes The Dean’s Report on Substack, and Democratic Strategist Joel Payne. They note that Trump's declining popularity does not guarantee an easy path to victory for Democrats in November and point to certain campaigns as models for midterm success.

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And a reminder, here’s this week’s call to action on how you can stop Trump’s expensive vanity projects.