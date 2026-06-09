Biblical Teachings vs. Christian Nationalism | Rev. Benjamin Cremer Joins The Frank Figliuzzi Show

During the Trump era, many who cover the intersections of culture and politics, including us here at Lincoln Square, have been warning of the shocking rise of Christian Nationalism in local governments and schools across the country.

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Reverend Benjamin Cremer has been dubbed “the digital pastor” for his large social media following for his teachings of the Gospel. He warns that the difference between Christian Nationalism and true teaching of the Bible is the treatment of “the other” — Christian Nationalism demonizes them while Biblical teaching promotes lifting them up.

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Reverend Cremer joined The Frank Figliuzzi Show to talk about why it’s necessary to reject Christian Nationalism and share his own story of preaching the Gospel.