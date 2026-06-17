An Iran M.O.U. that's M.I.A. | Anchor Watch with Bobby Jones & CAP's Andrew Miller

If you’ve been listening to Bobby Jones, a retired Navy Commander with over 20 years of service and President of Veterans For Responsible Leadership, then you know there’s three words he cannot stress enough when it comes to military and national security: subject matter expertise.

Share

And when you look at the Trump administration’s negotiations on Iran, particularly the sticky issue of reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, you’ll notice there are absolutely no subject matter experts at the table representing the U.S.

Andrew Miller, National Security and International Security Senior Fellow at the Center for American Progress, has worked extensively on Middle East policy in both the Obama and Biden administrations. He paid a visit to Anchor Watch with Bobby Jones to explain the stark differences between President Obama’s 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) verses the announced memorandum of understanding (MOU) by Donald Trump on Sunday.

“This isn’t a simple matter on either end of the equation,” Miller noted. “This does require real expertise. And even the experts, if you look at the Obama administration, it took months. And that’s with Ernie Moniz, a PhD in physics. That’s our greatest sanctions experts. And the Trump administration is trotting out J.D. Vance and then his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and his golf buddy, Steve Witkoff.”

Listen to Miller’s assessment of why the Trump Administration has failed in its negotiations — and how that failure has shifted the balance of power in Iran’s favor on this latest edition of Anchor Watch with Bobby Jones, right here on Lincoln Square.

Give to Lincoln Square