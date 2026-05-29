America Is a Global Joke and Trump's the UFC Court Jester | The Tim & April Show

Tim Whitaker is the founder of The New Evangelicals, and April Ajoy is the author of Star Spangled Jesus: Leaving Christian Nationalism And Finding True Faith.

In what could be a scene from the 2006 comedy Idiocracy, the White House lawn is in shambles. And not only from Trump tearing down the historic East Wing without permission. No, this soon to be 80-year-old child is throwing himself a birthday party in mid-June and allowing a UFC fighting cage to be built for the celebration.

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Tim Whitaker and April Ajoy mock this, well, idiocy, on the latest episode of The Tim & April Show and point how spectacles like this continue to make us a laughingstock across the globe.

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