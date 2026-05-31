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America 250 Unplugged ... Literally | It's the End! ... of the Week with Max Burns & SiriusXM's Joe Sudbay

Can someone lend Vanilla Ice bus money so at least he can make it to the Great American State Fair stage?
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Lincoln Square, Max Burns, and Joe Sudbay
May 31, 2026

Last week, Freedom 250 announced the “Great American State Fair,” with a slate of musicians slated to appear at the celebration. However, in a stunning embarrassment for the Freedom 250 group — which Trump took over — more than half those acts, like Bret Michaels, Young MC, and Martina McBride, declared they won’t perform after all, due to the partisan nature of the event.

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Max Burns and SiriusXM Progress host Joe Sudbay take you through whatever’s left of the America 250 celebrations. And they highlight the Ken Paxton albatross around Texas Republicans’ necks and give props to Pope Leo for taking on the machines.

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It’s all on this week’s It’s The End! … of the Week, right here on Lincoln Square.

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