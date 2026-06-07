Accountability: The Word of the Day | It's the End! ... (of the Week) with Max Burns & Sam Osterhout

Between the slush fund that the Trump administration claims they’re abandoning (although Trump himself doesn’t seem like he wants to let that go) to his nomination of Bill Pulte, a man with zero national intelligence experience to Director of National Intelligence, one things for sure: they all stink of corruption.

Max Burns and Sam Osterhout explore these stories and more on It’s the End! .. (of the Week) and point to what all of them are missing: accountability.

Join Max and Sam now for another weekly recap, right here on Lincoln Square.

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