Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Lincoln Square

A Potential Pandemic in Both Trump Terms | It's The End! ... of the Week with Sam Osterhout & Max Burns

Get out there. Get some ice cream. Don't get Hantavirus.
Sam Osterhout's avatar
Max Burns's avatar
Sam Osterhout and Max Burns
May 15, 2026
∙ Paid

If you’ve made it this far, then you survived another week in Trump’s America. Thankfully, he’s been abroad for most of it, trying to unload the mess he made in Iran to his low-energy summit in China. And from the looks of it, he didn’t get much accomplished on that front.

Give to Lincoln Square

Strap in, It’s The End! … of the Week, where Sam Osterhout and Max Burns recap the biggest headlines, from Donald Trump’s China summit to his settlement with, well, himself over his $10 billion IRS lawsuit. Nobody does corruption like our president.

Share

And make sure to check out Max’s latest over on DailyKos as he uncovers an alarming ICE power grab dressed up as a retail prevention measure. Hopefully, more will pick up on this wild abuse of power.

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Lincoln Square.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Resolute Square PBC d/b/a Lincoln Square · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture