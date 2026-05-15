A Potential Pandemic in Both Trump Terms | It's The End! ... of the Week with Sam Osterhout & Max Burns

If you’ve made it this far, then you survived another week in Trump’s America. Thankfully, he’s been abroad for most of it, trying to unload the mess he made in Iran to his low-energy summit in China. And from the looks of it, he didn’t get much accomplished on that front.

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Strap in, It’s The End! … of the Week, where Sam Osterhout and Max Burns recap the biggest headlines, from Donald Trump’s China summit to his settlement with, well, himself over his $10 billion IRS lawsuit. Nobody does corruption like our president.

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And make sure to check out Max’s latest over on DailyKos as he uncovers an alarming ICE power grab dressed up as a retail prevention measure. Hopefully, more will pick up on this wild abuse of power.