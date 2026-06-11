37 'Imminent' Deals Later: Rep. Jim Himes Updates Us on the Iran War | The Frank Figliuzzi Show

Earlier this week, CNN reported that since Donald Trump launched his war with Iran over 100 days ago, he’s claimed that a deal with them is “imminent” 37 times. And if you’ve been paying close attention to the messaging on Iran, we’ve either already won the war and it’s over or are very close to winning it.

If you believe that, we have a health care plan for you that will be ready in about, oh, two weeks.

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Congressman Jim Himes, who represents Connecticut’s 4th District and is the ranking Democrat on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, disagrees. He joined The Frank Figliuzzi Show to talk about the war — as Donald Trump has announced potential retaliatory action after Iran shot down an Apache helicopter. Himes notes that Iran has survived the U.S.’ initial attacks and maintains control over the critical Strait of Hormuz.

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The Congressman also discussed concerns he has over Acting Director of National Intelligence Bill Pulte, as well as the reauthorization of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).