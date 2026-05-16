Strip away the spin, the flashing war-and-peace FOX News chyrons designed to juice the stock markets, the dead-eyed cable news ventriloquists of the MAGA media empire, and the frantic stage-management pouring out of the Trump White House, and you arrive at the cold, unsparing truth: we lost the war with Iran … and that’s not even the bad news.

Before the MAGA chorus warms up its dull, predictable shrieking, hear me out, because this is what serious countries do.

Serious countries conduct an honest accounting after a defeat. They look the disaster in the eye, they name it, and they learn from it. They do not retreat into the warm bath of denial, propaganda, and the cheap copium of grievance politics.

We lost. Iran won. The war is over, even if we want to believe otherwise.

The pill is bitter. Swallow it anyway, because everything that comes next depends on our willingness to face what just happened.

Let me say what every responsible voice in Washington should already be saying out loud: this is not the fault of the men and women in uniform. American service members did what they always do on the sea, land, and in the air, with discipline, skill, and a courage of which the people who sent them into harm’s way are unworthy.

The fault lies elsewhere.

It lies with Donald Trump’s brittle, thirsty, vainglorious ego. It lies in the Oval Office.

It lies with Pete Hegseth’s adolescent appetite for combat-as-theater, his desperation for a war-boner to fill the emptiness of his soul. It lies with Marco Rubio’s 2028 campaign maneuvers dressed up in the costume of diplomacy. It lies with Bibi Netanyahu, who saw in Trump a useful fool he could spend down to the last American dollar and the last American life.