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Why Trump Only Hears Cheers | Rick Wilson & Joe Trippi on The Strategy Session.

Trump's going down. He wants to take all of us with him.
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Joe Trippi's avatar
Rick Wilson and Joe Trippi
Jun 10, 2026
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When Trump got crazy booed at the Knicks game, all he could hear were cheers. That’s his presidency and the entirety of his existence in a nutshell.

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This is the same guy who has claimed (by some counts) that peace with Iran is just around the corner 37 times. That’s a lot of corners!

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Meanwhile, his polling is cratering more and more every week. We’re in the swing of a powerfully energetic primary season where Democratic voters are showing up not only to vote out the chaos agents, but to vote for candidates that they actually like.

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