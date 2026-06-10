Why Trump Only Hears Cheers | Rick Wilson & Joe Trippi on The Strategy Session.

When Trump got crazy booed at the Knicks game, all he could hear were cheers. That’s his presidency and the entirety of his existence in a nutshell.

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This is the same guy who has claimed (by some counts) that peace with Iran is just around the corner 37 times. That’s a lot of corners!

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Meanwhile, his polling is cratering more and more every week. We’re in the swing of a powerfully energetic primary season where Democratic voters are showing up not only to vote out the chaos agents, but to vote for candidates that they actually like.