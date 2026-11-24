The past two years of this lawless and corrupt administration have certainly been an exhausting period for the American people. At a time where people could have easily given up on the American experiment in the wake of Trump’s nonstop scandals and corruption, voters showed we’re not about to roll over and let malfeasance rule the day, helping to usher in a blue tsunami in Washington and across the country.

And for that, Susan J. Demas and Edwin Eisendrath are grateful.

Check out their reflections on this week of Thanksgiving. And let us know what you’re thankful for in the comments.

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