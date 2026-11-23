Andra Watkins uses her expertise in Christian nationalism to expose a new strategy for seizing power: so-called Christian localism. She and Sam Osterhout use the town of Battle Ground, Washington — in which one man is buying up the entire town — as a case study for these targeted takeovers by the religious right.

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Andra also reflects on the launch of her Substack under its first name, How Project 2025 Will Ruin Your Life, the ways it changed her life, and the impact that it made.