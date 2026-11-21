How do we stop another January 6th — or Trump’s attempt to steal the election? What will he try — and does he even have the same juice he did in 2020?

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And looking ahead — how do Democrats keep their gains with young people and Latinos? What made a good campaign effective in 2026? And what was the single biggest mistake a Democratic campaign could make this cycle?

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Alex and Joe point out two big pitfalls for Democrats to avoid moving forward — and what they should actually DO to keep the momentum going.