It’s been two weeks since the midterm elections. Fred Wellman, a veteran and political pundit and activist, is now the Congressman-Elect for Missouri’s 2nd District. And he’s still pinching himself.
He joins Steven Beschloss on Six Questions to talk about being part of the historic blue tsunami in a red state, reflecting on what got him to Congress. And Fred explains what his goals are as the new Congress starts to take shape.
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