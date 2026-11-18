We’re now more than two weeks out from the midterms and with Mary Peltola’s win in the Alaska U.S. Senate election, almost all races have been called. Longtime journalist Carolyn Fiddler joins Joan Esposito to give her takes and take YOUR questions about election results for state and local governments.

Joan and Carolyn field many Lincoln Square audience questions about how Democrats can act now to protect voting rights and preserve congressional maps, as well as looking ahead to what actions Democrats should take nationwide when they take power in 2027.

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