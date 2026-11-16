Lincoln Square Media

Lincoln Square Media

Lincoln Square Media
Shows
Impeaching Hegseth & Enclaves of White Christian Nationalism | Unholy Ground
0:00
-41:44

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Lincoln Square Media

Impeaching Hegseth & Enclaves of White Christian Nationalism | Unholy Ground

White Christian Nationalists are dedicated to seizing power. The rest of us need to start acting now.
Andra Watkins's avatar
Sam Osterhout's avatar
Andra Watkins and Sam Osterhout
Paid

Democrats have secured a congressional majority, but as the recent failure to impeach Pete Hegseth shows, they still aren’t entirely prepared to wield power. Andra Watkins argues that Democrats need to start acting now, not wait until January to take action.

Share

Andra and Sam Osterhout also discuss the false evangelism espoused by Peter Thiel and Joel Webbon and the performative Christianity of figures like GOP U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley.

Give to Lincoln Square

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Lincoln Square Media to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2026 Resolute Square PBC d/b/a Lincoln Square · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.