Impeaching Hegseth & Enclaves of White Christian Nationalism | Unholy Ground

Democrats have secured a congressional majority, but as the recent failure to impeach Pete Hegseth shows, they still aren’t entirely prepared to wield power. Andra Watkins argues that Democrats need to start acting now, not wait until January to take action.

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Andra and Sam Osterhout also discuss the false evangelism espoused by Peter Thiel and Joel Webbon and the performative Christianity of figures like GOP U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley.

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