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Charlie Sykes on the Midterms: Victory for Democrats or a Loss for Republicans? | Six Questions with Steven Beschloss
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Charlie Sykes on the Midterms: Victory for Democrats or a Loss for Republicans? | Six Questions with Steven Beschloss

What does the new blue majority mean for America?
Steven Beschloss's avatar
Charlie Sykes's avatar
Steven Beschloss and Charlie Sykes
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Following Democrats’ big wins in elections across America last week, Charlie Sykes joins Steven Beschloss to answer Six Questions about his conservative, anti-Trump perspective on this massive blue wave.

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Charlie also discusses the ways Republicans, MAGA, and Trump himself lost in 2026 and what policy agenda he thinks Democrats should pursue with their new congressional majority.

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