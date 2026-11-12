Charlie Sykes on the Midterms: Victory for Democrats or a Loss for Republicans? | Six Questions with Steven Beschloss

Following Democrats’ big wins in elections across America last week, Charlie Sykes joins Steven Beschloss to answer Six Questions about his conservative, anti-Trump perspective on this massive blue wave.
Charlie also discusses the ways Republicans, MAGA, and Trump himself lost in 2026 and what policy agenda he thinks Democrats should pursue with their new congressional majority.
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