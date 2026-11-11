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Beyond Abdul El-Sayed’s Victory: Democrats’ Big Wins Across Michigan | First Draft with Susan J. Demas & Detroit Free Press’ Nancy Kaffer

Michigan has twice voted for Donald Trump, but Dems won up and down the ballot last week. What does that say about the state of American politics?
Susan J. Demas's avatar
Nancy Kaffer of Freep Opinion's avatar
Susan J. Demas and Nancy Kaffer of Freep Opinion

Last Tuesday saw big wins for Democrats across the country. But as an expert in Michigan politics, Susan Demas takes a closer look at the victories up and down the ballot in the Great Lakes State with Nancy Kaffer, opinion editor for the Detroit Free Press. And they go way beyond Abdul El Sayed’s U.S. Senate victory and Jocelyn Benson winning the governorship. Together, they discuss the issues that did — and didn’t — matter to Michigan voters this year.

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The Michigan Election You’re Not Hearing About

Susan J. Demas
·
Oct 13
The Michigan Election You’re Not Hearing About

You can be forgiven for thinking the only big election in Michigan this year is the open seat in the U.S. Senate.

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Susan and Nancy also break down the election night numbers, observe the ways we talk about female candidates in contrast to male candidates, and look ahead to the names that may be on the presidential ballot in 2028.

Spoiler alert: They discuss if Michigan’s current governor, Gretchen Whitmer, might be in the mix.

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Articles

Take a Breath and Look at Where We Are

Lincoln Square and Velda
·
Oct 21
Take a Breath and Look at Where We Are

Those who continuously defend and fight for our democracy deserve to lead it.

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