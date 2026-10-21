Those who continuously defend and fight for our democracy deserve to lead it.

Dear Friend,

Take a breath for a moment and really look around at where we are—because after everything we’ve weathered, we are standing on the very edge of something historic.

We are fingertip-close to turning back authoritarianism and breathing vibrant life into the true Promise of America: a multiracial, multiethnic democracy where every single one of us has a seat at the table, where everyone is heard, and where no one is left behind.

For years, cynical politicians and divisive voices have tried to convince us to look at our neighbors with suspicion. They’ve peddled the zero-sum lie that for one community to rise, another must fall—that when a person of color, an immigrant, a Muslim, a Jew, or a working mother gains a voice, someone else loses theirs. But you and I know the truth deep in our bones: diversity is never a threat to our country; it is the ultimate fulfillment of our country. When we expand the circle of who belongs, democracy doesn’t weaken—it grows stronger, sturdier, and richer. Electing leaders of color and welcoming every culture into the halls of power isn’t something to fear; it is the living proof that equality lifts everyone.

The dark days of division only last as long as we allow them to. This November 3rd, we have an extraordinary opportunity to send a message so loud, clear, and defiant that no autocrat, gerrymandered line, or fear campaign can ever silence us again.

Just look at the groundswell rising across this country.

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Texas: A Dream Team Turning the Tables

Down in Texas, the political machine is shaking. A grassroots Dream Team is stepping up to reclaim the Lone Star State: Gina Hinojosa running for Governor, James Talarico for the U.S. Senate, and beloved Tejano icon Bobby Pulido stepping into the arena for Congress.

For years, the Texas GOP has clung to power through calculated, mid-decade gerrymandering schemes—carving up neighborhoods and slicing through communities of color to manufacture artificial majorities. But that cynical cheat is blowing up in their faces.

With Gina Hinojosa, Texans are lifting up a fearless Latina champion who knows firsthand what our neighborhood schools, clinics, and families need. Beside her, James Talarico—a white man of deep Christian faith—is reclaiming the gospel from the grip of Christian nationalism, speaking with bold moral conviction to remind us that faith is about love, justice, and lifting up the vulnerable. And with Bobby Pulido carrying the music, heartbeat, and fierce pride of the Tejano community directly onto the ballot, this coalition is turning voter suppression into the very catalyst for change.

When this trio wins, it will deliver a gut punch to MAGA and the status quo. It sends a thunderous message to Austin and Washington: Texas’s Latino community is not an afterthought to be boxed in—they are the beating heart and the future of Texas.

Michigan: Solidarity That Shatters the Status Quo

In Michigan, something unforgettable is taking shape. Picture what it will mean when Michigan sends Abdul El-Sayed to join Elissa Slotkin to the United States Senate together.

Consider the sheer beauty and power of that partnership: an Arab American Muslim doctor and organizer standing shoulder-to-shoulder with a Jewish woman, representing the Great Lakes State as one united team in the halls of power.

At a time when propagandists and bad-faith actors work overtime to pit Muslim and Jewish communities against one another, Michigan can show the nation and the world what unbreakable solidarity looks like. For Michigan’s Muslim and Jewish families—and for everyday working people across the state—this is living proof that our hopes and struggles are deeply intertwined.

With his unwavering integrity and deep compassion for everyday people, Abdul El-Sayed is going to win over hearts across the country and shatter tired, hateful Islamophobic tropes once and for all. He will show Washington what genuine public service looks like. Together, Slotkin and El-Sayed will deliver an unmistakable message: our bonds are stronger than their wedge issues, and real solidarity cannot be broken.

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The New South: Florida and Georgia Rewriting the Playbook

That energy isn’t stopping at the Texas border. Across the South, old political barriers are collapsing before our eyes.

The rising momentum behind David Jolly for Governor and Angie Nixon for U.S. Senate represents a powerful rejection of MAGA extremism in a traditionally red stronghold. It brings together a former Republican who chose country over party and a grassroots Black community organizer.

Their partnership shows that everyday Floridians are done with manufactured culture wars—they want good schools, affordable housing, clean water, homeowners insurance, and basic human dignity.

Angie Nixon’s primary win against Washington insider Alex Vindman, despite being outspent 10-to-1, proves that voters are ready to reject establishment politics in favor of authentic community leadership.

In Georgia, we see the generational coalition of the Civil Rights movement carried boldly into tomorrow. Senator Jon Ossoff, grounded in his Jewish heritage and values, is running alongside Keisha Lance Bottoms, a trailblazing Black leader and executive. Together, they prove that Georgia’s multiracial coalition isn’t a fluke—it’s the new standard. When Black, brown, Jewish, and white voters link arms, the politics of voter suppression simply cannot hold the line.

Beyond that, this ticket is a stinging rebuke of Donald Trump’s cruel, racist attacks on Black women and every effort to erase who actually keeps this country afloat. For generations, Black Americans—and Black women in particular—have carried American democracy on their backs, showing up faithfully at the ballot box cycle after cycle, even when America failed to show up for them. Elevating Keisha Lance Bottoms alongside Jon Ossoff honors that tireless dedication, delivering an unmistakable message: the very people who continuously defend and rescue our democracy deserve to lead it.

A Tectonic Shift Toward a More Perfect Union

When these leaders win, it won’t just flip the House and the Senate blue—it will mark a tectonic shift toward the more perfect union we have chased for generations.

Winning these majorities is far more than a victory of numbers; it is a decisive, national referendum against authoritarianism and systemic suppression. It means finally passing bold federal protections to shut down voter suppression schemes, discriminatory voter purges, and rigged maps for good.

It means using the full weight of representative government to roll back the cruel, suppressive policies of this administration that have targeted communities of color, working families, and vulnerable neighbors. It means replacing institutional cruelty with restorative justice, climate resilience, and real economic dignity.

Most of all, this tectonic shift will fill America with hope, momentum, and undeniable progress. It sends an unmistakable message to every faction fighting so hard against an inclusive society: the dark days of fear and suppression are coming to an end, and the future belongs to all of us.

The Power Has Always Belonged to the People

Here is the most important truth of all: the autocrats don’t hold the power. The billionaires don’t hold the power. The people hold all the power.

Authoritarianism relies on convincing you that you are small, that your voice is useless, and that the promise of America was never meant for you. But history proves that only the people can defeat authoritarianism democratically. We hold the keys to our own liberation.

Turn out at the protests tomorrow. Fill the streets with your presence, your voices, and your determination to fight. Send a message that we aren’t afraid to rise up and take our power back.

Turn out in droves at the polls on November 3rd. Bring your friends, your family, and your neighbors. Cast your vote as a shield for our democracy and a declaration of who we are.

Keep fighting long after Election Day. Voting is where the work begins, not where it ends. We must stay organized, engaged, and mobilized well after November 3rd to safehold the victories we win, hold every leader accountable, and guarantee the promise of America for our children and their children.

Hope isn’t just a feeling; it’s an action we take together. Let’s take back our country and build the multiracial democracy we all deserve.

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In solidarity,

Lincoln Square Media