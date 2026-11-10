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The Biggest Wins — & What Comes Next | Susan Demas & Edwin Eisendrath

Election deniers, far-right podcasters, and MAHA favorites all had a very bad night on Nov. 3.
Susan J. Demas's avatar
Edwin Eisendrath's avatar
Susan J. Demas and Edwin Eisendrath

With so many election night victories for Democrats, Susan Demas and Edwin Eisendrath take a closer look at the races that most captured their attention. Big wins in Texas, South Carolina, and Georgia top the list for both of them — but there are many more. They also examine the newly elected Democrats whose stars may be on the rise over the next two years.

They also discuss the broader ways Democrats won last Tuesday — and Republicans lost — including the potential birth of a new South, losses for election deniers and public health obstructionists, and major White House resignations ... including those still to come.

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