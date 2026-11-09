Michael Fanone: Dems Must Discover Their Spines | The Weekly Assignment

In a normal timeline, a president who got shellacked as badly as Donald Trump would get the message and change course. Of course, we’re not in a normal timeline and Donald Trump has no shame, which is why over the weekend his coping mechanism seems to be doubling down on the madness.

Give to Lincoln Square

Mike Fanone, the retired D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer who was violently attacked during the January 6th insurrection, joined Susan and Sam on The Weekly Assignment to offer his assessment of Donald Trump’s continued corruption and what we can learn from last week’s midterms.

Share

And he offers a blunt message to Democrats: go ahead and celebrate, but we have to to keep the feet to the fire of our elected officials so that justice and accountability finally prevail