Lincoln Square Media

Lincoln Square Media

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/

Michael Fanone: Dems Must Discover Their Spines | The Weekly Assignment

In the wake of the blue tsunami, Donald Trump is doubling down on the madness that drove voters out in droves against him.
Susan J. Demas's avatar
Michael Fanone's avatar
Sam Osterhout's avatar
Susan J. Demas, Michael Fanone, and Sam Osterhout

In a normal timeline, a president who got shellacked as badly as Donald Trump would get the message and change course. Of course, we’re not in a normal timeline and Donald Trump has no shame, which is why over the weekend his coping mechanism seems to be doubling down on the madness.

Give to Lincoln Square

Mike Fanone, the retired D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer who was violently attacked during the January 6th insurrection, joined Susan and Sam on The Weekly Assignment to offer his assessment of Donald Trump’s continued corruption and what we can learn from last week’s midterms.

Share

And he offers a blunt message to Democrats: go ahead and celebrate, but we have to to keep the feet to the fire of our elected officials so that justice and accountability finally prevail

Articles

Big Tech Is Silencing the Facts. We’re Fighting Back.

Lincoln Square and Velda
·
Oct 22
Big Tech Is Silencing the Facts. We’re Fighting Back.

Dear Lincoln Loyal,

Read full story

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Resolute Square PBC d/b/a Lincoln Square · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.