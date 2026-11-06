Flipping Seats & Flipping Tables | It's the Democracy, Stupid with Edwin Eisendrath & Red, Wine, & Blue’s Katie Paris

After historic victories up and down the ballot for Democrats, Red Wine & Blue founder Katie Paris joins Edwin Eisendrath to share her perspective as a grassroots organizer. She talked about how the last decade of Trumpism has mobilized women across America.

Katie gives her take on the 2026 midterm wins, focusing on Ohio — a state that was missed by 2018’s blue wave but saw big wins for Democrats this week with Amy Acton claiming the governorship and Sherrod Brown winning back a U.S. Senate seat.

Katie and Edwin also talk about the big victories for women candidates in particular, and how we keep this momentum going through the next two years.

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