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Flipping Seats & Flipping Tables | It's the Democracy, Stupid with Edwin Eisendrath & Red, Wine, & Blue’s Katie Paris

Democrats' massive wins on Tuesday show that people want change.
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Edwin Eisendrath and Red Wine & Blue

After historic victories up and down the ballot for Democrats, Red Wine & Blue founder Katie Paris joins Edwin Eisendrath to share her perspective as a grassroots organizer. She talked about how the last decade of Trumpism has mobilized women across America.

Katie gives her take on the 2026 midterm wins, focusing on Ohio — a state that was missed by 2018’s blue wave but saw big wins for Democrats this week with Amy Acton claiming the governorship and Sherrod Brown winning back a U.S. Senate seat.

Katie and Edwin also talk about the big victories for women candidates in particular, and how we keep this momentum going through the next two years.

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EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Heather Cox Richardson, Katie Paris, & Michigan Sen. Mallory McMorrow

Susan J. Demas, Heather Cox Richardson, and 2 others
·
Oct 25
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Heather Cox Richardson, Katie Paris, & Michigan Sen. Mallory McMorrow

On the same night former President Barack Obama was headlining a Detroit rally for the Michigan Democratic ticket featuring U.S. Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed and gubernatorial nominee Jocelyn Benson, the line was out the door for another election event at Walled Lake Northern High School about an hour away.

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