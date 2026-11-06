The Most Hated Man in D.C. | It's the End! ... of the Week with Max Burns & Brian Karem

It’s the end ... of a historic week, in which Democrats won control of both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. Joining Max Burns to look back on the biggest takeaways from election night is Brian Karem, veteran journalist who’s covered the White House for years.

Together, they discuss this week’s political fallout from the blue tsunami, the outlook for JD Vance (not so good!), and what the Democrats should do with a congressional majority — including whether Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer should continue to lead the party.

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