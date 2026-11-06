Lincoln Square Media

Lincoln Square Media

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/

The Most Hated Man in D.C. | It's the End! ... of the Week with Max Burns & Brian Karem

It's the end ... of loser MAGA politicians.
Lincoln Square's avatar
Max Burns's avatar
Brian Karem's avatar
Lincoln Square, Max Burns, and Brian Karem

It’s the end ... of a historic week, in which Democrats won control of both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. Joining Max Burns to look back on the biggest takeaways from election night is Brian Karem, veteran journalist who’s covered the White House for years.

Together, they discuss this week’s political fallout from the blue tsunami, the outlook for JD Vance (not so good!), and what the Democrats should do with a congressional majority — including whether Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer should continue to lead the party.

Share

Articles

Big Tech Is Silencing the Facts. We’re Fighting Back.

Lincoln Square and Velda
·
Oct 22
Big Tech Is Silencing the Facts. We’re Fighting Back.

Dear Lincoln Loyal,

Read full story

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Resolute Square PBC d/b/a Lincoln Square · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture