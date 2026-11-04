Do Hakeem Jeffries & Chuck Schumer Survive Their Leadership Tests? | First Draft with Eric Michael Garcia & Susan J. Demas

Donald Trump used to have a gift for connecting with voters, usually by giving them a common enemy, like immigrants, the media, etc. But his closing argument before the midterms was to hold a press conference on the D.C. reflecting pool, after his multi-million-dollar botched repairs had become a national punchline.

Veteran journalist Eric Michael Garcia noted that a lot of people voted for Trump to stick it to the establishment, but they’ve been completely disillusioned. “Instead of it being a middle finger to Washington ... it was a middle finger to middle America,” Eric notes.

He returned to First Draft and talked with Susan J. Demas about the biggest surprises Tuesday night, how he sees Democratic leadership fights shaping up, the 2028 election and much more. You’ll want to hear why Eric thinks Gina Hinojosa ran the best campaign of the cycle.

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We’re still watching critical races that haven’t been called and how the Trump administration might respond. Stick with the independent journalists at Lincoln Square for much more election coverage this week.