Bye-bye, Pete Hegseth | Anchor Watch with Bobby Jones

On the eve of the midterms, retired Navy Commander Bobby Jones connected the election to the war with Iran. Bobby expects Democrats to flip the U.S. House and probably the Senate, pointing to early-vote surges among Latino and Black voters.

Flipping Congress would bring subpoena power, and Bobby doesn’t think Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth makes it to the new year, whether he’s impeached, fired, or leaves to run for the Tennessee Senate seat.

Bobby also warns that a humiliated Trump may escalate the war in Iran after Tuesday, with a third carrier group arriving, civilian sites like desalination plants possibly targeted, and supply lines already badly stretched.

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