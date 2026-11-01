Award-Winning Journalist Karen Attiah on Press Freedom & Power | History of the Present

In this episode of History of the Present, Brian Daitzman sits down with Karen Attiah, award-winning journalist and the founding editor of Global Opinions at The Washington Post. She was slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s editor. And after she was fired by the Post over a post about the late Charlie Kirk, she fought back — and won.
Karen traces her path from a Texas childhood and summers in Ghana to a career built on curiosity and the search for belonging. She explains why she set out to bring voices from around the world directly to Post readers rather than relying on the “interpreter class” of think tanks and policy experts.