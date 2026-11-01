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Award-Winning Journalist Karen Attiah on Press Freedom & Power | History of the Present

She was fired by the Washington Post over her comments about Charlie Kirk. What does it means to be a journalist in an authoritarian moment?
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Lincoln Square, The Intellectualist, and Karen Attiah

In this episode of History of the Present, Brian Daitzman sits down with Karen Attiah, award-winning journalist and the founding editor of Global Opinions at The Washington Post. She was slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s editor. And after she was fired by the Post over a post about the late Charlie Kirk, she fought back — and won.

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Honoring Slain Journalist Jamal Khashoggi with His Widow, Hanan Elatr Khashoggi | History of the Present

Lincoln Square and The Intellectualist
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Jun 29
Honoring Slain Journalist Jamal Khashoggi with His Widow, Hanan Elatr Khashoggi | History of the Present

Jamal Khashoggi was a prominent Washington Post columnist with a deep love for his native country, Saudi Arabia. In the years leading up to his death, he was heavily critical of the leadership of the country he once adored.

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Karen traces her path from a Texas childhood and summers in Ghana to a career built on curiosity and the search for belonging. She explains why she set out to bring voices from around the world directly to Post readers rather than relying on the “interpreter class” of think tanks and policy experts.

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