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Hope Isn’t Enough: David Hogg on Young Voters & the Midterms | Six Questions with Steven Beschloss
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Hope Isn’t Enough: David Hogg on Young Voters & the Midterms | Six Questions with Steven Beschloss

Democrats need to make the case to voters on why affordability and corruption are politically intertwined.
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Steven Beschloss and David Hogg
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There is only one member of Congress under the age of 30. David Hogg founded Leaders We Deserve to invest in young politicians, and he joins Steven Beschloss to make the case for why a younger government is a more effective government. Put simply: if we want young people to vote with enthusiasm, they need to see the issues that matter to them represented in government.

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On the issues, David argues the importance of showing voters that affordability and corruption are a single issue when it comes to Republicans running the government.

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