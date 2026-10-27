Scott Colom, Mississippi U.S. Senate Nominee, Joins Susan Demas & Edwin Eisendrath

Republicans have been painted into a corner this midterm election, having to spend money reserved for battleground states in red states. One of the states no one would’ve thought would be in play a year ago is Mississippi. Scott Colom is making waves by taking on incumbent GOP Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, who seems to be afraid of her own shadow this cycle.

Colom joined Susan Demas and Edwin Eisendrath in the closing days to discuss his viral ad, what he’s talking with voters about, and why something as simple as showing up for people is the best way to build a new coalition.

Share