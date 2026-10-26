'Whether She Likes It or Not' | Unholy Ground with Sam Osterhout & Andra Watkins

A new initiative promoting women’s health outcomes was just announced by the White House. On the surface, it looks, actually ... pretty OK. Like ... maybe the best initiative the White House has pushed so far.
Not so fast, say Andra Watkins. For fans of Unholy Ground, you know to be skeptical. Watch this episode to learn about the initiative and why it’s likely a doorway to something much darker than it appears.
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